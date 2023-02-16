Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 16, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/00 Sleet 30

Incheon 04/00 Snow 30

Suwon 05/-1 Sleet 30

Cheongju 06/00 Sleet 20

Daejeon 05/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-3 Sleet 60

Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 20

Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/06 Rain 60

Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 30

Busan 09/02 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!