Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 16, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/00 Sleet 30
Incheon 04/00 Snow 30
Suwon 05/-1 Sleet 30
Cheongju 06/00 Sleet 20
Daejeon 05/-1 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 04/-3 Sleet 60
Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 20
Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/02 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/06 Rain 60
Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 30
Busan 09/02 Cloudy 30
(END)
