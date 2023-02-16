KOSPI 2,444.06 UP 16.16 points (open)
All News 09:02 February 16, 2023
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
S. Korea to run special trains connecting Seoul, Busan for World Expo bid
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
Ex-head of animal rights group gets 2-yr jail term for euthanizing 98 rescued dogs
-
N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time
-
Military to issue verbal or written warnings to officials over failure to foil N.K. drone infiltrations
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year