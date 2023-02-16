S. Korea's economic fundamentals 'very strong': World Bank CFO
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea boasts strong economic fundamentals and is set to post robust growth once the global economy gains traction, the chief financial officer of the World Bank has said.
"The fundamentals of the Korean economy remain very strong," World Bank CFO Anshula Kant said during her meeting with First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun in Washington on Wednesday (US. time), according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Kant also expressed gratitude to South Korea for its contribution to the International Development Association, a platform under the Washington-based bank that aims to fight global poverty.
The country currently stands as the 15th-largest donor among 53 contributors.
In Washington, Bang also met Ilan Goldfajn, the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), to discuss cooperation, the finance ministry added.
Earlier this week, Bang hosted a meeting with global investors in New York and also met officials from global credit appraisers, including Moody's Investor Service and S&P Global Rating.
