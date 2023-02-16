DP expresses outrage over arrest warrant request for party leader

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday expressed outrage at the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for party leader Lee Jae-myung, denouncing it as "unheard-of violence" aimed at removing a political enemy of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Prosecutors sought the warrant to arrest Lee over development corruption and bribery allegations arising from his time as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul. It marked the first time in South Korea that the prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for the head of the country's largest opposition party.

"This is unheard-of violence aimed at incapacitating the opposition party and removing a political enemy of the president," DP spokesperson An Ho-young told reporters. "We are enraged at the brutality of the Yoon Suk Yeol prosecution that dares to do without hesitation what even the military regimes did not dare to do."

Lee, who served as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, from 2010-2018, was charged with corruption allegations surrounding property development projects in Seongnam's Daejang-dong and Wirye districts and the city's municipal football club.

The DP spokesman claimed that the arrest warrant request makes no sense as there is no evidence backing the allegations and Lee is not feared to flee or destroy evidence. He also noted that Lee has complied with summons for questioning.

"From now on, we are going to war with the Yoon Suk Yeol prosecution," An said. "Chairman Lee and the Democratic Party will unite without kneeling and fight together with the people to defend the truth and justice."

Lee, who visited a facility for the elderly to look into heating bill issues, said he will speak on the issue later in the day.

In what appeared to be a political tit-for-tat against the probes targeting its party leader, the DP has recently been stepping up its push to launch a special counsel investigation into a stock manipulation case allegedly involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Claiming that an independent counsel investigation is the only means to end the "double standard" of the incumbent administration, the DP has accused the prosecution and court of selectively siding to protect the president and his family members.

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung visits a facility for the elderly to look into heating bill issues on Feb. 16, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

