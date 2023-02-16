Hanwha Solutions remains in red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 108.2 billion won (US$84.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 182.2 billion won, up 116.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 32.6 percent to 3.92 trillion won.

(END)