Hanwha Solutions remains in red in Q4

All News 13:50 February 16, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 108.2 billion won (US$84.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 182.2 billion won, up 116.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 32.6 percent to 3.92 trillion won.
