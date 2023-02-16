Hanwha Solutions 2022 net income down 38.7 pct to 378 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 378 billion won (US$294.7 million), down 38.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 966.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 738.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 27.3 percent to 13.65 trillion won.

