N. Korea carried out sweeping party, military personnel reshuffle over past year: Seoul ministry

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea conducted a sweeping reshuffle of party, military and government officials over the past year in a bid to help its leader Kim Jong-un tighten his grip across key institutions, according to Seoul's unification ministry Thursday.

As of Feb. 3, the North had replaced more than 40 percent of politburo officials at the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and more than 60 percent of party secretariat officials when compared with a year earlier, according to the latest organizational chart of the North's leadership released by the ministry.

The ministry said the North appears to have elevated the status of party departments in charge of social control and propaganda projects, such as the Propaganda & Agitation Department and the Organization & Guidance Department.

"The North seems to pursue ideology control in earnest to secure the stability of Kim Jong-un's long-term rule by elevating the status of senior officials at such departments," the ministry said.

North Korea has also increased the number of vice chairman posts of the WPK's Central Military Commission to two from one. Currently, Ri Pyong-chol and Ri Yong-gil are assuming the posts.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the North's leader, still maintains the post of a member at the State Affairs Commission.

An increase in public appearances by Kim Jong-un's daughter, known as Kim Ju-ae, including her attendance at last week's military parade, has fueled speculation that Kim Yo-jong may have seen a change in her public profile.

Asked whether there has been any change in Kim Yo-jong's public profile, a ministry official said, "Nothing has been confirmed."



This image, captured from footage of North Korea's Korean Central Television on Feb. 6, 2023, shows the North holding a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

