Seoul's defense minister to visit UAE, Poland for talks with counterparts

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup will embark on a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Poland this week for talks with his counterparts, his office said Thursday, as Seoul seeks to bolster arms industry cooperation with the two countries.

Lee will leave for the UAE on Saturday to hold talks with his Emirati counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, which are expected to focus on follow-up measures for defense cooperation as agreed by the two countries' leaders in a summit in Abu Dhabi last month.

During his stay there until Tuesday, Lee will visit the Akh unit, a South Korean military contingent in the capital, and attend the International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) set to open Monday to offer support to South Korean companies looking to secure deals.

In January of last year, the UAE signed a deal to purchase South Korea's Cheongung II midrange surface-to-air missile system.



This file photo, taken Jan. 31, 2023, shows Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaking at a press conference after talks with his U.S. counterpart at the defense ministry in central Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

On Wednesday, Lee will visit Poland for a three-day trip and hold talks with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak.

The two sides will review progress on arms deals signed by Warsaw in the second half of last year to purchase US$12.4 billion worth of weapons from Seoul, including K2 battle tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, according to the ministry.

Before the talks, the two countries' arms companies will hold a signing ceremony for an agreement to create a consortium to build the K2 tanks and K9 howitzers in Poland as agreed last year.

The ministry said Lee's trip will strengthen defense and arms industry cooperation with the UAE, and create an opportunity to extend substantive progress on projects with Poland.

