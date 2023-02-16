KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 123,800 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 UP 8,000
GCH Corp 16,730 UP 350
SLCORP 27,150 UP 700
Yuhan 51,800 DN 100
DongwonInd 46,300 UP 1,300
DB INSURANCE 67,600 UP 500
LOTTE 30,800 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,980 UP 40
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,380 UP 420
SKC 92,000 UP 2,300
LotteChilsung 173,500 UP 3,400
SamsungElec 63,700 UP 1,500
KPIC 162,200 DN 100
GS E&C 22,300 UP 550
NHIS 9,560 UP 100
POSCO Holdings 329,000 UP 3,500
HyundaiMtr 179,300 UP 6,600
AmoreG 42,450 DN 250
LS 66,900 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106600 UP600
SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 400
SKTelecom 44,600 DN 2,000
HyundaiElev 28,500 UP 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,700 UP 600
DWS 41,650 UP 1,050
Mobis 215,000 UP 3,500
KG DONGBU STL 9,030 UP 310
S-1 57,800 UP 700
Hanchem 222,000 UP 11,500
ZINUS 32,300 DN 100
KEPCO 18,320 UP 70
Boryung 9,440 UP 400
Shinsegae 209,500 UP 500
Hyosung 69,300 UP 500
LG Corp. 82,100 UP 1,200
KAL 23,400 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,850 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 233,000 UP 4,000
SGBC 54,200 UP 3,200
