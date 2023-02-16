SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



GC Corp 123,800 UP 800

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 UP 8,000

GCH Corp 16,730 UP 350

SLCORP 27,150 UP 700

Yuhan 51,800 DN 100

DongwonInd 46,300 UP 1,300

DB INSURANCE 67,600 UP 500

LOTTE 30,800 DN 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,980 UP 40

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,380 UP 420

SKC 92,000 UP 2,300

LotteChilsung 173,500 UP 3,400

SamsungElec 63,700 UP 1,500

KPIC 162,200 DN 100

GS E&C 22,300 UP 550

NHIS 9,560 UP 100

POSCO Holdings 329,000 UP 3,500

HyundaiMtr 179,300 UP 6,600

AmoreG 42,450 DN 250

LS 66,900 UP 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106600 UP600

SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 400

SKTelecom 44,600 DN 2,000

HyundaiElev 28,500 UP 400

HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,700 UP 600

DWS 41,650 UP 1,050

Mobis 215,000 UP 3,500

KG DONGBU STL 9,030 UP 310

S-1 57,800 UP 700

Hanchem 222,000 UP 11,500

ZINUS 32,300 DN 100

KEPCO 18,320 UP 70

Boryung 9,440 UP 400

Shinsegae 209,500 UP 500

Hyosung 69,300 UP 500

LG Corp. 82,100 UP 1,200

KAL 23,400 UP 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,850 UP 300

POSCO CHEMICAL 233,000 UP 4,000

SGBC 54,200 UP 3,200

(MORE)