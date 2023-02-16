KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 UP 500
Nongshim 358,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 600
Hanmi Science 31,050 UP 500
Hanssem 46,100 UP 800
F&F 149,700 UP 2,000
Ottogi 461,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 6,560 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,500 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 151,400 UP 8,400
GS Retail 29,950 0
KSOE 85,400 UP 600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,000 UP 140
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 0
Kogas 31,350 0
TaekwangInd 737,000 UP 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,960 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 84,400 UP 900
DOOSAN 85,400 UP 1,100
DL 58,200 UP 1,100
KIA CORP. 76,500 UP 3,900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,580 UP 200
MS IND 18,840 UP 490
IS DONGSEO 37,650 UP 2,250
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 0
S-Oil 84,300 UP 900
OCI 95,400 UP 2,400
HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 49,800 UP 600
KorZinc 553,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 73,700 DN 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,740 UP 30
LG Innotek 290,000 UP 14,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,400 UP 700
HMM 22,200 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 13,400 UP 120
TaihanElecWire 1,521 UP 9
Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 UP 150
LX INT 32,750 UP 700
Daesang 20,450 UP 150
