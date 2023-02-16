LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 UP 500

Nongshim 358,000 UP 1,000

HtlShilla 80,800 UP 600

Hanmi Science 31,050 UP 500

Hanssem 46,100 UP 800

F&F 149,700 UP 2,000

Ottogi 461,000 DN 1,000

MERITZ SECU 6,560 DN 50

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,500 UP 800

SamsungElecMech 151,400 UP 8,400

GS Retail 29,950 0

KSOE 85,400 UP 600

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,000 UP 140

SamsungF&MIns 205,000 0

Kogas 31,350 0

TaekwangInd 737,000 UP 9,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,960 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 84,400 UP 900

DOOSAN 85,400 UP 1,100

DL 58,200 UP 1,100

KIA CORP. 76,500 UP 3,900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,580 UP 200

MS IND 18,840 UP 490

IS DONGSEO 37,650 UP 2,250

KumhoPetrochem 142,000 0

S-Oil 84,300 UP 900

OCI 95,400 UP 2,400

HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 UP 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 49,800 UP 600

KorZinc 553,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiMipoDock 73,700 DN 100

SamsungHvyInd 5,740 UP 30

LG Innotek 290,000 UP 14,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,400 UP 700

HMM 22,200 UP 200

DongkukStlMill 13,400 UP 120

TaihanElecWire 1,521 UP 9

Hyundai M&F INS 31,650 UP 150

LX INT 32,750 UP 700

Daesang 20,450 UP 150

(MORE)