KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION Holdings 15,950 UP 140
SKNetworks 3,925 UP 40
KCC 239,000 UP 7,000
SKBP 68,000 UP 1,800
HITEJINRO 25,100 DN 100
SK hynix 92,900 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 635,000 UP 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,700 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,300 UP 500
Hanwha 28,400 UP 350
DB HiTek 51,400 UP 4,750
CJ 80,600 UP 300
IBK 10,110 DN 20
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24000 UP250
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,100 UP 2,900
Handsome 26,550 UP 350
LOTTE TOUR 14,920 DN 30
LG Uplus 10,860 DN 50
DONGSUH 20,600 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 14,140 UP 30
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 UP 300
SamsungEng 27,600 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDS 131,000 UP 4,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,100 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,345 UP 110
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 4,200
PanOcean 5,930 DN 110
Hanon Systems 9,180 UP 340
SK 187,800 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 20,600 UP 150
LOTTE CONF 123,700 DN 1,200
KT 32,250 DN 950
COWAY 56,900 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 21,050 UP 550
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 UP 400
KT&G 87,500 0
Doosan Enerbility 15,470 UP 150
Doosanfc 34,450 UP 1,150
LG Display 15,260 UP 600
(MORE)
