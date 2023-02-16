KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 21,150 UP 50
NAVER 220,500 UP 5,000
Kakao 64,200 UP 600
NCsoft 413,500 UP 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,900 UP 1,600
COSMAX 79,500 UP 200
KIWOOM 107,000 UP 3,000
DSME 26,000 DN 150
HDSINFRA 8,690 UP 340
DWEC 4,440 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 329,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 34,400 DN 100
LG H&H 686,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 717,000 UP 43,000
KEPCO E&C 63,400 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 37,900 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,500 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 114,000 UP 1,200
Celltrion 157,300 UP 700
TKG Huchems 19,310 UP 260
JB Financial Group 9,300 UP 80
DAEWOONG PHARM 122,000 UP 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 UP 600
KIH 61,800 UP 1,500
GS 42,400 DN 800
LIG Nex1 74,500 0
Fila Holdings 39,100 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,600 UP 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,400 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,510 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 149,500 UP 600
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 34,400 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 49,800 DN 600
Hansae 18,510 UP 1,160
Youngone Corp 45,200 UP 1,400
CSWIND 67,600 UP 700
GKL 21,000 UP 300
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
(LEAD) PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
(2nd LD) Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year
S. Korean ministry says N. Korea's food shortages apparently worsening
(2nd LD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for opposition leader