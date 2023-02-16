KOLON IND 46,500 UP 1,800

HanmiPharm 272,500 DN 3,500

SD Biosensor 28,650 UP 950

Meritz Financial 42,400 UP 200

BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 80

emart 116,900 UP 1,400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY377 00 UP600

KOLMAR KOREA 43,000 UP 450

PIAM 33,200 UP 1,900

HANJINKAL 41,500 UP 1,050

CHONGKUNDANG 81,800 UP 1,500

DoubleUGames 47,550 UP 1,350

HL MANDO 47,750 UP 1,450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 809,000 UP 15,000

Doosan Bobcat 37,300 UP 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,640 UP 200

Netmarble 61,400 UP 4,800

KRAFTON 178,200 UP 6,300

HD HYUNDAI 61,900 UP 800

ORION 124,400 UP 900

ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,700 UP 950

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,250 UP 40

BGF Retail 183,800 0

SKCHEM 83,400 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 10,460 UP 110

HYOSUNG TNC 446,000 UP 21,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 405,000 UP 10,500

HANILCMT 11,580 UP 250

SKBS 72,700 UP 2,100

WooriFinancialGroup 12,130 DN 70

KakaoBank 25,500 UP 900

HYBE 190,500 DN 6,700

SK ie technology 66,100 UP 4,300

LG Energy Solution 549,000 UP 22,000

DL E&C 34,650 UP 600

kakaopay 59,700 UP 1,800

K Car 13,200 UP 440

SKSQUARE 37,200 UP 850

Daewoong 18,500 UP 320

FOOSUNG 13,870 UP 1,770

(END)