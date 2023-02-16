KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 46,500 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 272,500 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 28,650 UP 950
Meritz Financial 42,400 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 80
emart 116,900 UP 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY377 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 43,000 UP 450
PIAM 33,200 UP 1,900
HANJINKAL 41,500 UP 1,050
CHONGKUNDANG 81,800 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 47,550 UP 1,350
HL MANDO 47,750 UP 1,450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 809,000 UP 15,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,300 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,640 UP 200
Netmarble 61,400 UP 4,800
KRAFTON 178,200 UP 6,300
HD HYUNDAI 61,900 UP 800
ORION 124,400 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,700 UP 950
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,250 UP 40
BGF Retail 183,800 0
SKCHEM 83,400 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 10,460 UP 110
HYOSUNG TNC 446,000 UP 21,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 405,000 UP 10,500
HANILCMT 11,580 UP 250
SKBS 72,700 UP 2,100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,130 DN 70
KakaoBank 25,500 UP 900
HYBE 190,500 DN 6,700
SK ie technology 66,100 UP 4,300
LG Energy Solution 549,000 UP 22,000
DL E&C 34,650 UP 600
kakaopay 59,700 UP 1,800
K Car 13,200 UP 440
SKSQUARE 37,200 UP 850
Daewoong 18,500 UP 320
FOOSUNG 13,870 UP 1,770
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
(LEAD) PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year
-
S. Korean ministry says N. Korea's food shortages apparently worsening
-
(2nd LD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for opposition leader