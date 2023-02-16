S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 16, 2023
All News 16:33 February 16, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.540 3.546 -0.6
2-year TB 3.598 3.586 +1.2
3-year TB 3.504 3.502 +0.2
10-year TB 3.476 3.471 +0.5
2-year MSB 3.562 3.555 +0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.239 4.255 -1.6
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
(LEAD) PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year
-
(2nd LD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for opposition leader
-
S. Korean ministry says N. Korea's food shortages apparently worsening