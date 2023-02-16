The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(3rd LD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for opposition leader

SEOUL -- Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday over development corruption and bribery allegations arising from his time as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul.

It marked the first time in South Korea that the prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for the head of the country's largest opposition party. Lee's main opposition Democratic Party has denounced the investigation as political oppression.



(2nd LD) N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry has referred to the North Korean regime and military as an "enemy" in its new white paper, for the first time in six years, according to officials Thursday, apparently in consideration of the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

In the 2022 Defense White Paper, the ministry also described Japan as a "close neighbor" in line with Seoul's move to improve bilateral security ties and offered a new assessment on Pyongyang's growing stockpile of plutonium, a fissile material used to build nuclear bombs.



S. Korea needs proactive fiscal management amid demographic change: IMF director

SEOUL -- South Korea calls for a proactive fiscal management policy to cope with economic challenges, including its demographic change, a director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday.

Vitor Gaspar, director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, made the remark during his meeting with Second Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-dae in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



(LEAD) Seoul shares spike nearly 2 pct amid rate hike woes

SEOUL -- Seoul stocks soared by nearly 2 percent Thursday, boosted by gains in large-cap tech and auto stocks amid concerns over the Federal Reserve's further rate hikes. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 47.58 points, or 1.96 percent, to close at 2,475.48.



Seoul's defense minister to visit UAE, Poland for talks with counterparts

SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup will embark on a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Poland this week for talks with his counterparts, his office said Thursday, as Seoul seeks to bolster arms industry cooperation with the two countries.

Lee will leave for the UAE on Saturday to hold talks with his Emirati counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, which are expected to focus on follow-up measures for defense cooperation as agreed by the two countries' leaders in a summit in Abu Dhabi last month.



(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung denounced the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for him Thursday, claiming the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is using the prosecution for a "personal desire to remove a political enemy."

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), made the remark in an emergency meeting of the party's Supreme Council after the prosecution sought a warrant to arrest him over a development corruption scandal and bribery allegations.



SM's co-CEO raises suspicion over founder's offshore tax evasion

SEOUL -- SM Entertainment's management on Thursday raised a suspicion that the company's founder and former chief producer, Lee Soo-man, might have evaded taxes through his overseas private company as the management dispute between the two sides deepened.

The K-pop company's co-CEO Lee Sung-soo claimed in a YouTube video that Lee Soo-man established a Hong Kong-based company named CT Planning Limited in 2019 to evade taxes and has taken 6 percent of SM's business dealings with overseas labels.



N. Korea cracks down on grain trade at markets, food supply likely disrupted: Seoul ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea has been conducting crackdowns on the trade of grains at marketplaces, as it adopted a new policy in October last year to tighten state control on the distribution of grains, according to Seoul's unification ministry Thursday.

The crackdown has disrupted the distribution amid the North's serious food crisis, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.



(LEAD) N.K. leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for housing project in Pyongyang

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a groundbreaking ceremony to build 10,000 homes in Pyongyang, the country's state media reported Thursday, part of the nation's five-year project to supply more housing.

Kim attended the ceremony for the second stage of the housing project to build 10,000 homes in Pyongyang's Hwasong district Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



