Convenience store chain shuts down website due to alleged Chinese cyberattacks
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- CU, one of South Korea's leading convenience store chains, temporarily shut down its official website Thursday, due to alleged cyberattacks by Chinese hackers.
CU, operated by BGF Retail Co., said it blocked access to its website after detecting the hacking attempts.
The consumer data is managed in a separate system, CU said.
Local IT and retail sources said the cybercrime was committed by Xiaoqiying, a Chinese hacking group that had also attacked a dozen South Korean institutions last month. CU was one of Xiaoqiying's five latest targets, they added.
CU said the police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency are probing the case.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
(LEAD) PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says will freeze public utility fees in first half of year
-
(2nd LD) Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for opposition leader
-
S. Korean ministry says N. Korea's food shortages apparently worsening