Biden says he will not apologize for shooting down Chinese spy balloon

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he had no intention of making any apologies for shooting down a Chinese spy balloon, calling it a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty.

He noted China's surveillance program has also affected many other countries, some of which, he said, have also raised their concerns directly to China.



U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a special press conference at the White House in Washington on Feb. 16, 2023 on the Chinese spy balloon shot down over U.S. air space earlier in the month in this captured image. (Yonhap)

Biden said the U.S. military had advised against shooting the Chinese balloon down while it was traveling across the continental U.S. "because of the sheer size" of the balloon that could cause significant damage to people on the ground.

"And then we shot it down, sending a clear message -- the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable. We will act to protect our country and we did," he told a special press conference at the White House.

The U.S. shot down the Chinese spy balloon earlier this month after the balloon made its way across the U.S. mainland to reach the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. has said China's surveillance program has affected at least 39 countries throughout the globe.

"We briefed our diplomatic partners and our allies around the world, and we know about China's program and where their balloons have flown," said Biden. "Some of them have also raised their current concerns directly with China."

A Seoul official earlier said no Chinese spy balloon has been detected in South Korean air space.



This photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, shows the debris from the Chinese surveillance balloon being prepared for transport to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 10, 2023. It was retrieved off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, earlier this month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"As I've said since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition, not conflict," Biden said.

"We are not looking for a new Cold War, but I make no apologies and we will compete and will we responsibly manage that competition so that doesn't veer into conflict," he added.

The U.S. has shot down three more "unidentified objects" in Canadian and U.S. air space since the Chinese spy balloon was shot down on Feb. 4.

Biden said nothing currently suggested that the three objects were related to China's spy balloon program.

