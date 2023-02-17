(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 17)

Accept the investigation



On Thursday, the prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Democratic Party (DP) Chair Lee Jae-myung over suspicions of offering special favors to a civilian developer in the Daejang-dong and Wirye new town projects in Seongnam city while serving as the mayor in the 2010s. On top of the alleged breach of trust and violation of the Act on Preventing Conflict of Interest, Lee is also suspected of causing 490 billion won ($381.6 million) in losses for the Seongnam Development Corporation, a public company under the city government, in the course of the redevelopment. Lee also faces suspicion over his provision of various types of favors to private companies in the city in return for their donations for Seongnam FC, a football club he headed as mayor.

The prosecution's request for arrest warrant for an incumbent head of the largest opposition is the first of its kind in Korea's modern history. It is shame that such a political heavyweight could be arrested for further questioning by prosecutors. Article 11 of our Constitution stipulates that all citizens are equal before the law. No matter how mighty powers they have, they must be punished if they commit a crime.

However, Lee counterattacked the conservative administration after the prosecution requested an arrest warrant from a court. "Today is the day an authoritarian regime declared a privatization of prosecutorial rights," he fumed. Lee's comments are very inappropriate. If he is really innocent, he can — and must — refute all allegations against him in the course of investigations and court trials based on legal logic and evidence. When Lee was summoned to the prosecution for questioning earlier, he only submitted a written statement without answering questions from prosecutors.

Lee could take advantage of the law that prohibits lawmakers from being arrested while a legislative session is underway. The law was enacted to control unfair oppression of opposition lawmakers by the military regimes in the past, not to protect a criminal suspect. As a presidential candidate of the DP in last year's election, Lee pledged to scrap legislators of their privilege of not being arrested without consent from their peers in the legislature. He must keep that promise.

The DP must not return to its signature "political oppression" or "political retaliation" frame. All the suspicions arose when he was Seongnam mayor. They have nothing to do with the DP.

If Lee tries to make his personal issue a DP issue, his judicial risks will only grow. He must seriously reflect on why the party's approval rating continues to fall after it voted down another arrest warrant request for a lawmaker in December. Lee must not repeat the same mistake when people's lives are getting even tougher amid high prices and high interest rates.

The prosecution also must pay heed to upholding the neutrality of its investigation. Only transparent and fair investigation can avoid controversy. The top law enforcement authority must wrap up investigations swiftly and decide whether to indict Lee or not. The truth ultimately will be found in the court.

