WBC-bound Japanese star Ohtani aware of 'big history' vs. S. Korea in baseball

TEMPE, United States, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Aware of "a big history" between his native Japan and South Korea in baseball, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said Thursday he was looking forward to facing the rival country at next month's World Baseball Classic (WBC).

"I know there's a big history between Japan and Korea in baseball. I watched those games," Ohtani said through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, the Angels' spring training home.

"They had a great team back then, and they have a great team now. It should be exciting," Ohtani added. He was referring to the 2015 Premier12 tournament, where Ohtani, then only 21, dominated South Korea.



Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels speaks to reporters at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

In that tournament opener against South Korea, Ohtani tossed six shutout innings and struck out 10. Then in the semifinal, Ohtani threw seven innings of one-hit ball while striking out 11.

"When I faced them the last time, I had a pretty good game," Ohtani said, understating. "They have a different roster than when I last faced them. We don't know what's going to happen if I have to pitch against them this time around. I know there is a few big league players on the Korean squad."

He is an even better player now, a two-way sensation who won the American League MVP award in 2021 and finished as the runner-up last year.

In 2022, Ohtani struck out 219 in 166 innings, for the major league-best 11.9 batters per nine innings. At the plate, Ohtani has launched 80 home runs and driven in 195 runs in the past two years combined.



Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels stretches before practice at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Whether he pitches or bats against South Korea, or does both, keeping the 28-year-old in check will be the top priority for South Korea when the two sides renew their rivalry on March 10 at Tokyo Dome.

As world No. 1, Japan is considered among the title favorites. It is the only country with multiple championships in WBC history, having won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009.

South Korea is trying to redeem itself after crashing out of the first round in 2013 and 2017, the two previous editions. It finished third in 2006 and runner-up to Japan in 2009.



Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels (2nd from L) speaks to reporters at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

