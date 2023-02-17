S. Korea beats KBO club Dinos in pre-WBC scrimmage behind 2 homers

TUCSON, United States, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Behind home runs by its two corner infielders, South Korea prevailed in its first exhibition game in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday in the buildup to next month's World Baseball Classic (WBC).

First baseman Kang Baek-ho and third baseman Choi Jeong each went deep, as South Korea defeated the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) 8-2 at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.



Kang Baek-ho of South Korea hits a two-run home run against the NC Dinos during a scrimmage for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

The first of five scrimmages scheduled for the national team was an abbreviated, seven-inning contest.

Managed by Lee Kang-chul, South Korea only had one day to work out before jumping into game action against the Dinos. Of the 30 players on the roster, the only two major leaguers, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, are missing, due to their club commitments.

Seven national team pitchers each worked an inning, with SSG Landers veteran Kim Kwang-hyun tossing a team-high 21 pitches. It was also the first live game in which KBO pitchers threw the official WBC ball, which is slicker and has lower seams than the one used in the South Korean league.



South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul watches his team play the NC Dinos in a scrimmage for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea pounded out 14 hits, with eight of the nine batters in the starting lineup picking up at least one hit.

Lee Jung-hoo, the reigning KBO MVP for the Kiwoom Heroes and a shoo-in as the starting center fielder at the WBC, went 0-for-2 from the leadoff spot. His backup, Park Hae-min, went 2-for-3.

KBO officials said scouts from nine major league clubs were in attendance, including the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lee Jung-hoo will be posted for interested big league teams following the 2023 KBO season.

South Korea will have an off day Friday before returning to the field Saturday.



Major league scouts take in a scrimmage between South Korea and the NC Dinos ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea is in Pool B at the WBC against Australia, Japan, the Czech Republic and China. The two best teams after round-robin play will advance to the quarterfinals. All first-round games and quarterfinals games for Pool B teams will be at Tokyo Dome.

Japan, world No. 1, is regarded as the favorite to win Pool B, leaving South Korea and Australia to battle for the second seed.



Kim Kwang-hyun of South Korea pitches against the NC Dinos during a scrimmage for the World Baseball Classic at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

