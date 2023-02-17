Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 17, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 20
Suwon 09/-2 Sunny 20
Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/-5 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 11/01 Sunny 20
Jeonju 11/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 12/00 Sunny 60
Jeju 13/05 Sunny 60
Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 30
Busan 12/04 Sunny 60
