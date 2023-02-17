Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 17, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/-2 Sunny 20

Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 11/01 Sunny 20

Jeonju 11/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 12/00 Sunny 60

Jeju 13/05 Sunny 60

Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 30

Busan 12/04 Sunny 60

(END)

