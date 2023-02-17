KBO commissioner meets MLB counterpart over holding games in U.S.

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean professional baseball chief met with his major league counterpart this week to discuss holding a South Korean game in America next year, the league office here said Friday.



This photo provided by the Korea Baseball Organization on Feb. 17, 2023, shows KBO Commissioner Heo Koo-youn (L) with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said its chief, Heo Koo-youn, sat down with Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred in Phoenix on Wednesday and asked for MLB's support and cooperation for a potential KBO Opening Day game for the 2024 season in the United States. The two officials also discussed other areas of cooperation in the future.

Heo also met with Manfred last summer for talks on holding KBO games in the U.S, and also playing MLB games in South Korea.



This photo provided by the Korea Baseball Organization on Feb. 17, 2023, shows KBO Commissioner Heo Koo-youn (L) with Los Angeles Angels President John Carpino. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Heo, who traveled to Arizona on Sunday, also met with Los Angeles Angels President John Carpino and Los Angeles Dodgers Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen to discuss having KBO games in American and spring training games between KBO and MLB clubs. Both the Angels and the Dodgers have spring training homes in Arizona.

Heo then visited with the South Korean national team Thursday in Tucson, Arizona, where it is gearing up for the World Baseball Classic. The KBO said Heo also plans to meet with San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner and the team's owner, Peter Seidler, before returning home next Friday.



This photo provided by the Korea Baseball Organization on Feb. 17, 2023, shows KBO Commissioner Heo Koo-youn (R) with Los Angeles Dodgers Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

