S. Korea to launch 1st military surveillance satellite in November
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to launch its first military surveillance satellite in November under a project to deploy a total of five such satellites by the mid-2020s, the state arms procurement said Friday.
In a briefing to the National Assembly's defense committee, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) unveiled the plan to launch an electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) satellite under the project worth 1.2 trillion won (US$927 million).
Along with the EO/IR satellite, the country seeks to secure four synthetic aperture radar (SAR) ones under the project key to Seoul's efforts to bolster surveillance capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign intelligence sources.
Once those satellites go into service, they are expected to enhance the South's overall capabilities to monitor and track North Korea's military movements.
The South has been striving to build space-based defense capabilities as the North unveiled a plan to launch a military surveillance satellite "at the earliest possible date" during a key ruling party meeting late last year.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
-
Foreigners caught funding terrorist group using cryptocurrency
-
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
N. Korea carried out sweeping party, military personnel reshuffle over past year: Seoul ministry