The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 17, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.52 3.51
2-M 3.54 3.53
3-M 3.56 3.55
6-M 3.63 3.62
12-M 3.68 3.67
(END)
-
