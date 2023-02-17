Seoul shares down late Fri. morning amid rate hike woes

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded lower late Friday morning on concerns over further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 16.54 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,458.94 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, Wall Street tumbled, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.26 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shedding 1.78 percent. The S&P 500 retreated 1.38 percent.

January's producer price index, released Thursday (U.S. time), rose a higher-than-expected 0.7 percent. Initial jobless claims fell for the week ending Feb. 11, suggesting the U.S. economy is holding up despite continued rate hikes, and that the Fed could continue its tightening campaign to bring down inflation.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks traded lower, with the KOSPI dipping as low as 2,445.74 right after the market opened.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 1.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.86 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 2.55 percent, and Samsung SDI retreated 3.27 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.39 percent, and its affiliate Kia lost 0.26 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,298 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 13.2 won from the previous session's close.

