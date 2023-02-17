KSOE wins 252.8 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has bagged a 252.8 billion-won (US$197.6 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) carriers from an Oceanian shipper.
KSOE said in a regulatory filing that Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of its three affiliates, will build the very large gas carriers (VLGCs) at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan.
The LPG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by May 2026, KSOE said.
So far this year, KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has clinched $4.83 billion in orders to construct 33 ships, or 30.7 percent of its yearly target of $15.74 billion.
KSOE has three subsidiaries under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
-
Foreigners caught funding terrorist group using cryptocurrency
-
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
-
More Korean celebrities donate to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
N. Korea carried out sweeping party, military personnel reshuffle over past year: Seoul ministry