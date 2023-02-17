New S. Korean relief team arrives in quake-hit Turkey

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A new team of South Korean relief workers arrived in Turkey on Friday to help the country reeling from the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

A military transport aircraft carrying the country's second relief team arrived at the Adana Airport at 6 a.m. (local time). The 21-member team consists of medical workers, diplomats and personnel from aid agencies.

Seoul has also decided to send an additional aid package consisting of 1,030 tents, 3,260 blankets and 2,200 sleeping bags -- items selected in consideration of the Turkish government's request.

It plans to deliver to Turkey those items, using a commercial plane and two military aircraft, including one that flew the second relief team there.

Last week, South Korea sent 118 members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team, mostly for search and rescue operations, to the city of Antakya, having offered US$5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance. The squad is scheduled to return home this weekend.

Meanwhile, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said during a parliamentary session that dispatching military personnel to Turkey for help as well is among "various options" under consideration.

"Basically, the foreign ministry has mostly been conducting consultations with the Turkish government," he said. "We are making preparations to ensure that we can deliver things in a timely manner when the Turkish government needs them."

This photo, released on Feb. 17, 2023, by the foreign ministry, shows a team of South Korean relief personnel posing for a photo before their departure for Turkey. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

