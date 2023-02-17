Administrative court designate one-judge divisions tasked with rising school violence cases

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Administrative Court has designated three one-judge divisions tasked with hearing school violence cases in an effort to cope with a rise in such cases and speed up rulings, sources said Friday.

Starting next Monday, the three divisions will be tasked with hearing school violence cases on top of their current duties dealing with cases on refugees and industrial accidents, according to the legal sources.

School violence cases have been dealt with by three-judge panels that take longer to reach decisions.

School violence cases are initially addressed by school principals, but cases are referred to regional offices of education if schools fail to settle them on their own. Those still contesting the decisions of regional education offices can bring their cases to the administrative court for trial.



This image provided by the Supreme Court shows the Seoul Administrative Court. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

