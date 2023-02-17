KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 32,700 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,516 DN 5
ORION Holdings 15,610 DN 340
SKNetworks 3,935 UP 10
DongkukStlMill 14,350 UP 950
CJ 80,900 UP 300
Daesang 20,250 DN 200
Hanwha 28,150 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 206,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,670 DN 330
Kogas 31,400 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 31,450 DN 200
DB HiTek 48,900 DN 2,500
KPIC 169,000 UP 6,800
MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 80
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,170 DN 210
SKC 90,900 DN 1,100
Ottogi 457,000 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 703,000 DN 31,000
LS 68,900 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107300 UP700
GS Retail 30,050 UP 100
GC Corp 122,900 DN 900
GS E&C 22,750 UP 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 UP 100
Nongshim 357,000 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 223,500 DN 9,500
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 1,000
Hyosung 69,000 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 UP 700
SGBC 54,200 0
Boryung 9,190 DN 250
LG Corp. 81,600 DN 500
LOTTE 31,100 UP 300
GCH Corp 16,390 DN 340
LotteChilsung 171,700 DN 1,800
HyundaiMtr 179,000 DN 300
AmoreG 42,000 DN 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,840 DN 140
POSCO Holdings 334,000 UP 5,000
