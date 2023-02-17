SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LX INT 32,700 DN 50

TaihanElecWire 1,516 DN 5

ORION Holdings 15,610 DN 340

SKNetworks 3,935 UP 10

DongkukStlMill 14,350 UP 950

CJ 80,900 UP 300

Daesang 20,250 DN 200

Hanwha 28,150 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 206,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,670 DN 330

Kogas 31,400 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 31,450 DN 200

DB HiTek 48,900 DN 2,500

KPIC 169,000 UP 6,800

MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 80

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,170 DN 210

SKC 90,900 DN 1,100

Ottogi 457,000 DN 4,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 703,000 DN 31,000

LS 68,900 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107300 UP700

GS Retail 30,050 UP 100

GC Corp 122,900 DN 900

GS E&C 22,750 UP 450

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 UP 100

Nongshim 357,000 DN 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 223,500 DN 9,500

Shinsegae 208,500 DN 1,000

Hyosung 69,000 DN 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 UP 700

SGBC 54,200 0

Boryung 9,190 DN 250

LG Corp. 81,600 DN 500

LOTTE 31,100 UP 300

GCH Corp 16,390 DN 340

LotteChilsung 171,700 DN 1,800

HyundaiMtr 179,000 DN 300

AmoreG 42,000 DN 450

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,840 DN 140

POSCO Holdings 334,000 UP 5,000

(MORE)