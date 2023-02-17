KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB INSURANCE 68,100 UP 500
SLCORP 26,900 DN 250
Yuhan 51,500 DN 300
SamsungElec 62,600 DN 1,100
NHIS 9,540 DN 20
DongwonInd 46,050 DN 250
SK hynix 92,000 DN 900
HITEJINRO 24,950 DN 150
Youngpoong 663,000 UP 28,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,400 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,100 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 83,600 DN 800
DOOSAN 86,000 UP 600
DL 59,000 UP 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,480 DN 100
KIA CORP. 76,400 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,690 UP 660
Daewoong 18,000 DN 500
KAL 23,650 UP 250
KCC 238,500 DN 500
SKBP 66,300 DN 1,700
TaekwangInd 755,000 UP 18,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,900 DN 60
OCI 94,400 DN 1,000
S-Oil 84,600 UP 300
KSOE 85,100 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 50,100 UP 300
HtlShilla 80,500 DN 300
KorZinc 561,000 UP 8,000
LG Innotek 288,500 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 30,200 DN 850
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,900 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 5,760 UP 20
Hanssem 46,700 UP 600
F&F 146,600 DN 3,100
SamsungElecMech 150,000 DN 1,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,000 UP 6,600
HMM 22,150 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 54,900 DN 400
MS IND 18,940 UP 100
(MORE)
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
(2nd LD) N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
Foreigners caught funding terrorist group using cryptocurrency
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise next week against N. Korean nuke threats
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper