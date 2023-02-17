KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 74,200 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 144,900 UP 2,900
Mobis 213,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 88,200 UP 500
S-1 57,100 DN 700
ZINUS 31,950 DN 350
Hanchem 215,000 DN 7,000
DWS 40,650 DN 1,000
KEPCO 18,300 DN 20
SamsungSecu 33,450 DN 100
SKTelecom 44,400 DN 200
HyundaiElev 28,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 128,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,950 DN 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 3,310 DN 35
Hanon Systems 9,140 DN 40
SK 187,100 DN 700
ShinpoongPharm 20,600 DN 450
Handsome 26,500 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,700 DN 3,400
Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 510
COWAY 55,400 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 0
IBK 10,130 UP 20
DONGSUH 20,100 DN 500
SamsungEng 28,150 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 116,100 UP 600
PanOcean 6,070 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 20,500 DN 100
LOTTE CONF 122,300 DN 1,400
KT 32,350 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23700 DN300
LOTTE TOUR 14,590 DN 330
LG Uplus 10,890 UP 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,000 DN 200
KT&G 87,100 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 15,470 0
Doosanfc 34,450 0
LG Display 15,180 DN 80
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
(2nd LD) N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper
Foreigners caught funding terrorist group using cryptocurrency
S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise next week against N. Korean nuke threats
N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper