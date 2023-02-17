KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 21,100 DN 50
NAVER 215,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 63,300 DN 900
NCsoft 413,500 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,300 DN 600
COSMAX 79,600 UP 100
KIWOOM 105,800 DN 1,200
DSME 25,150 DN 850
HDSINFRA 9,300 UP 610
DWEC 4,475 UP 35
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 329,000 0
KEPCO KPS 33,900 DN 500
LG H&H 680,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 689,000 DN 28,000
KEPCO E&C 62,800 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 38,350 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 0
LGELECTRONICS 113,900 DN 100
Celltrion 154,700 DN 2,600
TKG Huchems 19,300 DN 10
JB Financial Group 9,410 UP 110
DAEWOONG PHARM 121,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 0
KIH 61,000 DN 800
GS 42,850 UP 450
LIG Nex1 75,400 UP 900
Fila Holdings 39,500 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,600 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,200 UP 1,800
HANWHA LIFE 2,530 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 146,500 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 13,650 DN 220
SK Innovation 160,300 UP 300
POONGSAN 34,600 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 50,000 UP 200
Hansae 18,130 DN 380
Youngone Corp 45,050 DN 150
CSWIND 68,000 UP 400
