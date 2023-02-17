Kangwonland 21,100 DN 50

NAVER 215,500 DN 5,000

Kakao 63,300 DN 900

NCsoft 413,500 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 62,300 DN 600

COSMAX 79,600 UP 100

KIWOOM 105,800 DN 1,200

DSME 25,150 DN 850

HDSINFRA 9,300 UP 610

DWEC 4,475 UP 35

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 329,000 0

KEPCO KPS 33,900 DN 500

LG H&H 680,000 DN 6,000

LGCHEM 689,000 DN 28,000

KEPCO E&C 62,800 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 38,350 UP 450

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,800 DN 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 0

LGELECTRONICS 113,900 DN 100

Celltrion 154,700 DN 2,600

TKG Huchems 19,300 DN 10

JB Financial Group 9,410 UP 110

DAEWOONG PHARM 121,600 DN 400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,500 0

KIH 61,000 DN 800

GS 42,850 UP 450

LIG Nex1 75,400 UP 900

Fila Holdings 39,500 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,600 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,200 UP 1,800

HANWHA LIFE 2,530 UP 20

AMOREPACIFIC 146,500 DN 3,000

FOOSUNG 13,650 DN 220

SK Innovation 160,300 UP 300

POONGSAN 34,600 UP 200

KBFinancialGroup 50,000 UP 200

Hansae 18,130 DN 380

Youngone Corp 45,050 DN 150

CSWIND 68,000 UP 400

(MORE)