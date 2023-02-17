KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 21,000 0
KOLON IND 47,650 UP 1,150
HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 5,000
SD Biosensor 28,150 DN 500
Meritz Financial 42,550 UP 150
BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 40
emart 115,700 DN 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY376 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 42,450 DN 550
PIAM 32,100 DN 1,100
HL MANDO 47,400 DN 350
HANJINKAL 40,850 DN 650
Netmarble 59,200 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 10,000
HANILCMT 11,580 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,300 DN 400
SKBS 71,700 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,320 UP 70
Doosan Bobcat 39,150 UP 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,530 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 80,900 DN 900
ORION 123,300 DN 1,100
SKCHEM 81,600 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 46,850 DN 700
HYOSUNG TNC 439,000 DN 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 409,000 UP 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 270
HD HYUNDAI 62,300 UP 400
KRAFTON 174,600 DN 3,600
HDC-OP 10,450 DN 10
KakaoBank 25,300 DN 200
BGF Retail 181,300 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 66,400 UP 300
kakaopay 59,500 DN 200
SKSQUARE 36,750 DN 450
IS DONGSEO 46,650 UP 9,000
K Car 12,810 DN 390
LG Energy Solution 533,000 DN 16,000
HYBE 182,000 DN 8,500
DL E&C 34,700 UP 50
(END)
