GKL 21,000 0

KOLON IND 47,650 UP 1,150

HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 5,000

SD Biosensor 28,150 DN 500

Meritz Financial 42,550 UP 150

BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 40

emart 115,700 DN 1,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY376 00 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 42,450 DN 550

PIAM 32,100 DN 1,100

HL MANDO 47,400 DN 350

HANJINKAL 40,850 DN 650

Netmarble 59,200 DN 2,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 10,000

HANILCMT 11,580 0

ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,300 DN 400

SKBS 71,700 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,320 UP 70

Doosan Bobcat 39,150 UP 1,850

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,530 DN 110

CHONGKUNDANG 80,900 DN 900

ORION 123,300 DN 1,100

SKCHEM 81,600 DN 1,800

DoubleUGames 46,850 DN 700

HYOSUNG TNC 439,000 DN 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 409,000 UP 4,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 270

HD HYUNDAI 62,300 UP 400

KRAFTON 174,600 DN 3,600

HDC-OP 10,450 DN 10

KakaoBank 25,300 DN 200

BGF Retail 181,300 DN 2,500

SK ie technology 66,400 UP 300

kakaopay 59,500 DN 200

SKSQUARE 36,750 DN 450

IS DONGSEO 46,650 UP 9,000

K Car 12,810 DN 390

LG Energy Solution 533,000 DN 16,000

HYBE 182,000 DN 8,500

DL E&C 34,700 UP 50

(END)