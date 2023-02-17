Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:02 February 17, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Feb. 13 -- N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA

Ministry reviewing local association's N. Korean visit bid over separated families

14 -- China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary

N. Korea unveils stamp featuring leader's daughter Ju-ae for 1st time

15 -- N. Korean leader calls for strong defense power in meeting with army activists

16 -- N. Korea labeled 'enemy' again in S. Korea's defense white paper

N.K. leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for housing project in Pyongyang

17 -- N. Korea cracks down on grain trade at markets, food supply likely disrupted: Seoul ministry

N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!