S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 17, 2023
All News 16:31 February 17, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.610 3.540 +7.0
2-year TB 3.723 3.598 +12.5
3-year TB 3.639 3.504 +13.5
10-year TB 3.626 3.476 +15.0
2-year MSB 3.693 3.562 +13.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.345 4.239 +10.6
91-day CD None None None
