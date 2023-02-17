Ex-chief of broadcasting watchdog panel arrested over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A professor who formerly chaired the license review panel of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) was arrested Friday on suspicions of score manipulation in the process of renewing a broadcasting license for a cable TV channel in 2020.

The professor at Gwangju University, identified by his surname Yoon, is accused of deliberately giving low scores to TV Chosun, a right-leaning cable channel, during the review.

The Seoul Northern District Court issued an arrest warrant for Yoon, citing a risk of fleeing or destroying evidence.

The former panel chief is suspected of having conspired with two KCC officials who are now under detention on the same charge.

TV Chosun received 653.39 points in the review, just passing the 650-point threshold for the renewal of cable channel licenses. It received conditional approval after getting low scores in such key categories as responsible and objective broadcasting.

The logo of cable channel TV Chosun (Yonhap)



