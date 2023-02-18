Speed skater Kim Min-sun loses World Cup finale, misses title sweep
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean speed skater Kim Min-sun has fallen just shy of an unprecedented World Cup title sweep, suffering her first loss of the campaign in the season finale in Poland.
Kim finished second in the women's 500 meters in the sixth and final stop of the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Speed Skating season at Arena Lodowa in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, on Friday (local time). With a time of 38.08 seconds, Kim finished 0.12 second behind Vanessa Herzog of Austria.
Kim came into the sixth World Cup race undefeated in ISU events for the season. The 23-year-old captured the 500m title at each of the first five World Cup stops and also won the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships gold medal in December.
Despite the narrow miss Friday, Kim still finished at the top of the World Cup overall standings in the 500m with 354 points, 53 ahead of Herzog. A victory is worth 60 points, and a silver medal is good for 54 points, and so forth.
Lee Sang-hwa, a retired two-time Olympic champion, still owns the South Korean record for the longest World Cup winning streak with 10.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise next week against N. Korean nuke threats
-
(News Focus) Free subway rides for seniors under hot debate again amid aging society
-
KBO commissioner meets MLB counterpart over holding games in U.S.
-
Yoon orders thorough crackdown on rental scams