SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 18.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Monopolizing city affairs,' 'naeronambul' -- prosecutors use political wording in arrest warrant request for opposition leader Lee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung mentions 'candlelight protests'; presidential office considers vetoing laws railroaded by opposition (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecutors say Lee created a business in giving licenses; Lee decries 'judicial hunt by administration' (Donga Ilbo)

-- AI unveils uncanny desires -- stealing nuclear codes (Segye Times)

-- The world goes all out to control AI (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors say Lee directly decided bribe amounts to Seongnam FC (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- AI artist draws robot reading book in park when asked (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Monopolizing city affairs,' 'naeronambul' -- unusual expressions in prosecutors' arrest warrant request for Lee (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Like Japan, South Korea in golden age of boxed meals (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hot U.S. economy raises questions over 50 basis-point rate hike (Korea Economic Daily)

