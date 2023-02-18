Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Monopolizing city affairs,' 'naeronambul' -- prosecutors use political wording in arrest warrant request for opposition leader Lee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung mentions 'candlelight protests'; presidential office considers vetoing laws railroaded by opposition (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutors say Lee created a business in giving licenses; Lee decries 'judicial hunt by administration' (Donga Ilbo)
-- AI unveils uncanny desires -- stealing nuclear codes (Segye Times)
-- The world goes all out to control AI (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors say Lee directly decided bribe amounts to Seongnam FC (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AI artist draws robot reading book in park when asked (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Monopolizing city affairs,' 'naeronambul' -- unusual expressions in prosecutors' arrest warrant request for Lee (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Like Japan, South Korea in golden age of boxed meals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hot U.S. economy raises questions over 50 basis-point rate hike (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills
S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise next week against N. Korean nuke threats
(News Focus) Free subway rides for seniors under hot debate again amid aging society
KBO commissioner meets MLB counterpart over holding games in U.S.
Yoon orders thorough crackdown on rental scams