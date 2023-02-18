Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

February 18, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Monopolizing city affairs,' 'naeronambul' -- prosecutors use political wording in arrest warrant request for opposition leader Lee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung mentions 'candlelight protests'; presidential office considers vetoing laws railroaded by opposition (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutors say Lee created a business in giving licenses; Lee decries 'judicial hunt by administration' (Donga Ilbo)
-- AI unveils uncanny desires -- stealing nuclear codes (Segye Times)
-- The world goes all out to control AI (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors say Lee directly decided bribe amounts to Seongnam FC (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AI artist draws robot reading book in park when asked (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Monopolizing city affairs,' 'naeronambul' -- unusual expressions in prosecutors' arrest warrant request for Lee (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Like Japan, South Korea in golden age of boxed meals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hot U.S. economy raises questions over 50 basis-point rate hike (Korea Economic Daily)
