Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 18, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/02 Sunny 60
Incheon 07/02 Sunny 60
Suwon 10/01 Sunny 60
Cheongju 09/02 Sunny 60
Daejeon 09/02 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 07/-2 Sunny 60
Gangneung 11/03 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 10/05 Sunny 60
Gwangju 11/07 Sunny 60
Jeju 16/11 Sunny 60
Daegu 10/04 Sunny 60
Busan 13/08 Rain 60
(END)
