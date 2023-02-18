Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

February 18, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/02 Sunny 60

Incheon 07/02 Sunny 60

Suwon 10/01 Sunny 60

Cheongju 09/02 Sunny 60

Daejeon 09/02 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 07/-2 Sunny 60

Gangneung 11/03 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 10/05 Sunny 60

Gwangju 11/07 Sunny 60

Jeju 16/11 Sunny 60

Daegu 10/04 Sunny 60

Busan 13/08 Rain 60

