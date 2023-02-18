S. Korea's first relief team to Turkey returns home

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean relief team sent to Turkey earlier this month to support rescue work following the devastating earthquake there returned home Saturday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The 118-member Korea Disaster Relief Team arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of the capital, at 7 a.m., according to the ministry.

Last week, South Korea dispatched the team, mostly comprised of search and rescue personnel, to the city of Antakya, having offered US$5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance.

The team rescued eight survivors during their operations in the country.

Turkey's Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer and the South's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon met with the team upon their arrival at the airport.

On Friday, South Korea's second relief team to Turkey arrived at the country's Adana Airport on a military transport aircraft. The 21-member team consists of medical workers, diplomats and personnel from aid agencies.

Seoul has also decided to send an additional aid package consisting of 1,030 tents, 3,260 blankets and 2,200 sleeping bags -- items selected in consideration of the Turkish government's request.



Members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey earlier in the month upon arrival at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of the capital, on Feb. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

