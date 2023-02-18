Rival parties to vote on arrest motion of opposition leader Lee on Feb. 27
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties have agreed to hold a plenary session of the National Assembly on Feb. 27 to vote on the arrest motion of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, officials said Saturday.
Earlier this week, prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Lee, the head of the Democratic Party, over development corruption and bribery allegations.
Sitting lawmakers, however, are immune from arrest while parliament is in session. The prosecution must obtain parliament's consent to detain lawmakers.
Rep. Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, and his counterpart from the Democratic Party, Rep. Park Hong-keun, agreed on the schedule for the full-floor session Friday, according to officials from both parties. The motion is expected to be reported to parliament next Friday.
The process for the parliamentary consent began the previous day, as the Seoul Central District Court sent a request for the consent to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
The document will be forwarded to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and to the justice ministry, which will then submit the motion to the National Assembly after approval by the president.
