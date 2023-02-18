N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the second such launch this year.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide details immediately.
The North previously fired a short-range ballistic missile on Jan. 1.
The latest launch came a day after the North protested the convening of a U.N. Security Council meeting earlier this week, and warned that the South and the United States will face "unprecedentedly" strong counteractions should they press ahead with their planned combined military drills.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N.K. leader watches football match with daughter in celebration of his father's birthday
-
(2nd LD) SM founder's suspected offshore tax evasion can never happen, says Hybe CEO
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military