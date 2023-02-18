Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 17:42 February 18, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the second such launch this year.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide details immediately.

The North previously fired a short-range ballistic missile on Jan. 1.

The latest launch came a day after the North protested the convening of a U.N. Security Council meeting earlier this week, and warned that the South and the United States will face "unprecedentedly" strong counteractions should they press ahead with their planned combined military drills.

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#N Korea missile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!