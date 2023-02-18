Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NSC meets over N. Korea's suspected long-range missile launch

All News 19:27 February 18, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council held a meeting Saturday after North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the presidential office said.

The NSC standing committee started the meeting at 6:30 p.m., presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, it said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 5:22 p.m. It marked the second missile provocation by the North this year.

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


