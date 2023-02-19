N. Korea says it fired Hwasong-15 ICBM at lofted angle
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday it has fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a lofted angle in a "sudden launching" drill aimed at ensuring the country's powerful nuclear deterrent.
"The drill was suddenly organized without previous notice under an emergency firepower combat standby order given at dawn of February 18," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report
The missile was launched at the international airport in Pyongyang in the afternoon, with a unit of the Missile General Bureau mobilized, it added.
It flew 989 kilometers for 4,015 seconds at an apogee of 5,768.5 km and landed in the international waters of the East Sea, according to the KCNA.
It cited "military threats" of the United States and South Korea, which are "getting serious to the extent that can not be overlooked."
The Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea ordered all military units in charge of missile operations to thoroughly maintain a combat readiness posture, the KCNA said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Kim regains lead over Ahn in PPP leadership race: poll
-
Nat'l Assembly adopts resolution to support quake-hit Turkey, Syria
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader denounces arrest warrant request as personal desire to remove political enemy
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady
-
Yoon's office again rejects stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP accuses prosecution of seeking arrest warrant against party leader to overshadow first lady allegations
-
'Jikji' to go on display in France for first time in 50 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 apparent long-range missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 long-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'unprecedentedly' strong counteractions against S. Korea-U.S. drills
-
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N.K. leader watches football match with daughter in celebration of his father's birthday