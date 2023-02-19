S. Korea reports lowest Sunday tally of COVID-19 cases in 33 weeks
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 33 weeks for any Sunday amid a gradual decline in virus infections in the country.
A total of 10,274 additional cases, including 23 from overseas, were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 30,429,571, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
It marked a decline from 12,042 a week earlier. On Saturday, 10,718 new cases were posted.
The KDCA reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 33,856.
The number of critically ill patients came to 205, down eight from a day earlier.
The country's caseload has been on a steady decline despite concerns about a possible rebound following the government's removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month. It still requires people to wear masks in hospitals and on public transportation.
