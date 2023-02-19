(LEAD) S. Korea reports lowest Sunday tally of COVID-19 cases in 33 weeks
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional info from defense ministry in last para)
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 33 weeks for any Sunday amid a gradual decline in virus infections in the country.
A total of 10,274 additional cases, including 23 from overseas, were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 30,429,571, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
It marked a decline from 12,042 a week earlier. On Saturday, 10,718 new cases were posted.
The KDCA reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 33,856.
The number of critically ill patients came to 205, down eight from a day earlier.
The country's caseload has been on a steady decline despite concerns about a possible rebound following the government's removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month. It still requires people to wear masks in hospitals and on public transportation.
The defense ministry, meanwhile, said 1,052 new virus cases had been confirmed among military personnel over the past week, a decrease from the 1,266 reported a week earlier.
