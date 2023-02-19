Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 19, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/03 Rain 0

Incheon 04/02 Rain 0

Suwon 06/03 Rain 0

Cheongju 06/04 Sleet 0

Daejeon 08/04 Rain 0

Chuncheon 07/01 Sleet 0

Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 07/05 Rain 0

Gwangju 08/06 Rain 0

Jeju 10/10 Rain 10

Daegu 11/06 Rain 0

Busan 13/09 Rain 0

