Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 19, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/03 Rain 0
Incheon 04/02 Rain 0
Suwon 06/03 Rain 0
Cheongju 06/04 Sleet 0
Daejeon 08/04 Rain 0
Chuncheon 07/01 Sleet 0
Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 07/05 Rain 0
Gwangju 08/06 Rain 0
Jeju 10/10 Rain 10
Daegu 11/06 Rain 0
Busan 13/09 Rain 0
(END)
