(LEAD) LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it has showcased non-fungible token (NFT) artworks on its next-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs at an art exhibition in the United States.
The firm has partnered with American sculptor Barry X Ball to exhibit his artworks, including a 39-second-long kinetic NFT and a 24-karat gold-plated sculpture, at Frieze Los Angeles 2023, from Thursday to Sunday (U.S. time).
The OLED evo is the TV maker's next-generation panel, featuring more light per pixel than previous models, along with improved brightness and better color accuracy.
"The self-lit pixels of LG's OLED TVs allow one to fully appreciate the intent of the artist, revealing the most minute details through vibrant, accurate colors, deep blacks, and incredible contrast," the company said in an English-language statement.
LG Electronics, meanwhile, plans to start the global sales of the new LG OLED evo TVs next month.
An NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, which can be owned and traded as a digital item.
Separately, LG Electronics said, the company's washers have been awarded the title of Best Eco-Friendly Washing Machines picked by Consumer Reports, a leading U.S. product testing organization.
They outperformed products of rival firms in the three categories -- front-loader, top-loader and agitator models.
The Consumer Reports said its ratings were based on the products' water and energy efficiency, along with such other aspects as gentleness, weight and volume.
