S. Korea seeks Caribbean support for Busan expo bid
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A senior South Korean official has appealed to Caribbean leaders for their support for its bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, Seoul officials said Sunday.
Bang Moon-kyu, South Korea's minister for government policy coordination, attended the summit of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) members Friday in the Bahamas, as a special envoy of President Yoon Suk Yeol. At the meeting, Bang met with Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Guyana Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, in succession, according to Bang's office.
Bang delivered Yoon's handwritten letter to Davis, saying he was looking forward to closer relationships between South Korea and the Bahamas, and also between South Korea and the Caribbean region.
He also requested the Bahamas' support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan, and invited Davis to the country.
Talking with Rowley, Bang proposed ideas for cooperation in shipbuilding and extolled virtues of South Korea's strength in the sector. Bang and Rowley also exchanged ideas on renewable energy cooperation and promoting corporate investments.
Bang and Todd discussed potential cooperation in areas, such as energy, food security and climate change.
Also in the Bahamas on Thursday, Bang met with Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre, Haiti Prime Minister Jean Victor Geneus and Suriname Foreign Minister Albert Ramchand Ramdin, among other Caribbean officials.
