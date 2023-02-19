S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills after N. Korea's ICBM launch

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States staged combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-1B strategic bomber, on Sunday, Seoul's military said, as North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile the previous day.

During the drills, F-35A stealth fighters and F-15K jets from the South flew together with U.S. F-16 fighters to escort the B-1B aircraft entering the South's air defense identification zone, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). It did not clarify the number of B-1B aircraft deployed here.

Earlier in the day, the North confirmed that it fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in a "sudden" launching drill aimed at ensuring its nuclear deterrent.

"The training this time demonstrated the South Korea-U.S. combined defense capabilities and posture featuring the alliance's overwhelming forces, through the timely and immediate deployment of the U.S.' extended deterrence assets to the Korean Peninsula," the JCS said in a press release.

It added that the air drills affirmed Washington's "ironclad" commitment to the defense of the peninsula and its extended deterrence pledge.

Extended deterrence means the U.S.' commitment to mobilizing a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its allies.

Saturday's missile provocation came as Seoul and Washington plan to conduct a tabletop exercise against the North's nuclear threats this week and the springtime Freedom Shield exercise next month.

In a statement earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned that the North will carry out a "very powerful and overwhelming" response to any "hostile" acts against Pyongyang.



South Korean and U.S. Air Force aircraft engage in joint air drills over the Yellow Sea on Feb. 1, 2023, in this file photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)